Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Head to Head Review

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Emtec and Radware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radware $250.03 million 5.94 $9.64 million $0.34 94.97

Radware has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Emtec and Radware, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 2 0 2.50

Radware has a consensus target price of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.81%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Radware is more favorable than Emtec.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Radware 5.81% 5.76% 3.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Radware shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Radware beats Emtec on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emtec Company Profile

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consist of preparation for the cloud, profitability and cost management, and project management and change management. The Applications services consist of advisory, development, implementation, and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management, and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offer BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

