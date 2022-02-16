Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Voya Financial Advisors Inc.

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,206,000 after acquiring an additional 157,128 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.34. The company had a trading volume of 157,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.673 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

