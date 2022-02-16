Enbridge Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.35 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enbridge in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $54.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank cut Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.97.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.78 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,146,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,206,000 after purchasing an additional 157,128 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 131,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

