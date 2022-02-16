Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s previous close.
ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$60.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$55.82.
ENB opened at C$52.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market cap of C$106.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$42.98 and a 12-month high of C$55.60.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
