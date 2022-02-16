Endor Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $28,933.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $28,933.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00009638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.64 or 0.00256577 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015036 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005435 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000859 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020425 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002216 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.