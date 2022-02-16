EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT) Trading 3.7% Higher

EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (CVE:EHT) shares traded up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 24,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 109,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.63.
About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies (CVE:EHT)
