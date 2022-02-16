Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 4.5%

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.57 and last traded at $12.51. Approximately 22,430 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,583,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.