Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) PT Raised to €17.00 at Barclays

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from €16.50 ($18.75) to €17.00 ($19.32) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.19. 93,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,691. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.