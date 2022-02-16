Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,971,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,281,000 after buying an additional 499,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after buying an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 23.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,728,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,197,000 after buying an additional 519,566 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

