Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 13,800 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QURE opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $38.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $167,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,157 shares of company stock worth $531,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

