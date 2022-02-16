Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 140,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ORGO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

ORGO opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $299,793. 34.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.