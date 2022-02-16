Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of B. Riley Financial worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,449,000 after buying an additional 143,679 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 297,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,442.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 207,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 961,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,060,124. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $91.24.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

