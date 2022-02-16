Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $598,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LKFN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 48.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In related news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.68, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,846 shares of company stock worth $3,547,652. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

