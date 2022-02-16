Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Sells 430 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 930,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,691,895. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Societe Generale downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

