EPAM Systems (EPAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $462.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $601.72. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $338.69 and a 12-month high of $725.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total value of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,975 shares of company stock valued at $48,075,282 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

