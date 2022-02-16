EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Lessened by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 285,923 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $202,574,000 after acquiring an additional 187,554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 151,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in EPAM Systems by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,179,000 after acquiring an additional 145,499 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after acquiring an additional 143,407 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $462.54 on Wednesday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.69 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $559.98 and its 200-day moving average is $601.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

In related news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $519,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 6,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.00, for a total value of $4,785,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,975 shares of company stock worth $48,075,282 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

