EPG Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,481,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,937,000 after acquiring an additional 272,108 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

