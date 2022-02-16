Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Inotiv, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $30.08 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Inotiv has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $687.21 million, a PE ratio of -157.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inotiv by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Inotiv by 1.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

