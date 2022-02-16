Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Definity Financial Corporation’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

DFY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$29.35 on Wednesday. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%.

