Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 396,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $10,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,426,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,770,000 after acquiring an additional 452,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after acquiring an additional 525,462 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 40.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,280,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 651,554 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2,621.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,286,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.64 and a beta of 0.18. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.