Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. 717,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,146. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

