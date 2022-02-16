Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.640-$2.740 EPS.

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.43. The stock had a trading volume of 717,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.63. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 646,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,689,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 353,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 94,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

