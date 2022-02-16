Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Equity Residential also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.760-$0.800 EPS.

Shares of EQR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

EQR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.59.

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,338 shares of company stock worth $16,816,674. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

