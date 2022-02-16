Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,556 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
WOR opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.
Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
Worthington Industries Company Profile
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.
