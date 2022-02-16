Eric M. Smolenski Sells 4,556 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WOR opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $75.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.95.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 692.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Worthington Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

