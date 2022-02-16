Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. (NYSE:ETD) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of ETD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 4,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,638. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53. The stock has a market cap of $631.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

