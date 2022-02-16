Ether Kingdoms Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $27,300.36 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $27,300.36 and $65,637.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00038792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00105650 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

