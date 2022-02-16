ETHplode Price Down 41.3% Over Last Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 41.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ETHplode has a market cap of $38,428.30 and approximately $298.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00106375 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,856,413 coins and its circulating supply is 43,842,312 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

