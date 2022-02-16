Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.89

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $9.91, with a volume of 554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on CUYTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($48.30) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

