Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Up 77.4% in January

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €13.90 ($15.80) to €13.20 ($15.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

ETCMY stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

