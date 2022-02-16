EvenCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $50,795.15 and approximately $132,242.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00297897 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005954 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000823 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.83 or 0.01173309 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

