Evergreen Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 40.0% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,080 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 68,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.56.

MNST stock opened at $82.78 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $80.92 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average of $90.83.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

