Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 824,973 Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824,973 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in New Gold by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,576,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 746,324 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in New Gold by 286.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 9.2% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 328,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 1.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,040,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 285,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NGD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Friday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.29.

NGD stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

