Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered Exicure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.80.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative net margin of 1,318.75% and a negative return on equity of 155.30%. The business had revenue of ($3.68) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exicure by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Exicure by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exicure by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exicure during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Exicure by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. 38.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

