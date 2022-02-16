F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Receives $29.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.
