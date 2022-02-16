Fair Oaks Income Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (LON:FAIR)

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FAIR) announced a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of FAIR opened at GBX 0.66 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Fair Oaks Income has a 12 month low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.63.
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
