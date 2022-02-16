FairGame 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.17 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. FairGame has a market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FairGame has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001462 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004469 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00049338 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

