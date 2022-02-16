Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $424.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.38. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.