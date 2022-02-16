Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $951.41

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $951.41 and traded as low as $935.00. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $935.00, with a volume of 12 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $950.51.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $15.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous dividend of $14.75.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.