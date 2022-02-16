FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. FARO Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. FARO Technologies updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$0.120 EPS and its Q1 guidance to ($0.08)-$0.12 EPS.

Shares of FARO stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $56.12. 60,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,195. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.47.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.