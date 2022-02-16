Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $631,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,551,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 146,135 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $610,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 226,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The firm had revenue of $321.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.17 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 32,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,091,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

