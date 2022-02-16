Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Lansing Management LP

Lansing Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 15.7% of Lansing Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lansing Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,970,000 after acquiring an additional 72,713 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,680,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,566,000 after buying an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,958,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,014,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RACE stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.24. The company had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

