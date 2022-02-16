Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives $22.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.82. 307,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,710. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.42. Ferro has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

