Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,587,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 3,152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Fibra UNO Company Profile

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

