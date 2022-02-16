Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Short Interest Up 45.5% in January

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,587,600 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 3,152,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 75.2 days.
OTCMKTS:FBASF remained flat at $$1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.
Fibra UNO Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fibra UNO (FBASF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.