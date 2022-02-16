Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,360. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day moving average is $117.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

