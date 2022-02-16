Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44 to $1.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.420 billion to $3.450 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.49 billion.Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.370 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.42.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,399,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,393,105. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $98.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.94.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,532,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,377,000 after purchasing an additional 830,885 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 362,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,796,000 after acquiring an additional 310,704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,860,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $203,110,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 18,198 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

