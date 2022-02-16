FIL Ltd Has $344,000 Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,468,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after buying an additional 52,938 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period.

Shares of IXC opened at $33.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $28.00. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

