FIL Ltd Sells 85,321 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

FIL Ltd decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,193 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 85,321 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Creative Planning lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the third quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.65.

Shares of FCX opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,789 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

