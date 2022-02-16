Financial Analysis: LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -6.93% -1.93% -1.63% 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LiveRamp and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 6 0 2.86 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30

LiveRamp presently has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.74%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $21.45, suggesting a potential upside of 43.10%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than 8X8.

Risk & Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of LiveRamp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of LiveRamp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $443.03 million 6.41 -$90.27 million ($0.51) -81.73 8X8 $532.34 million 3.33 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -9.49

LiveRamp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. LiveRamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 8X8, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LiveRamp beats 8X8 on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

