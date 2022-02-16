Financial Analysis: SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) vs. Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) and Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SQZ Biotechnologies $21.00 million 8.89 -$50.52 million N/A N/A Gritstone bio $4.04 million 94.07 -$105.31 million ($1.28) -4.37

SQZ Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Gritstone bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Gritstone bio shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of SQZ Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Gritstone bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SQZ Biotechnologies -432.38% -51.18% -30.52% Gritstone bio -155.88% -38.51% -30.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SQZ Biotechnologies and Gritstone bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SQZ Biotechnologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gritstone bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

SQZ Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 501.50%. Gritstone bio has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 329.34%. Given SQZ Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SQZ Biotechnologies is more favorable than Gritstone bio.

Risk & Volatility

SQZ Biotechnologies has a beta of 5.2, meaning that its share price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gritstone bio has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gritstone bio beats SQZ Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer. The company also develops SQZ-AAC-HPV, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors in monotherapy and in combinations with other immune-oncology agents. Its additional platforms in development are SQZ Activating Antigen Carriers; and SQZ Tolerizing Antigen Carriers. SQZ Biotechnologies Company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc. clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

