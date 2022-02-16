Financial Contrast: B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

B2gold (NYSE:BTG) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for B2gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 134.77%. Given B2gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe B2gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B2gold and Mexus Gold US’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2gold $1.79 billion 2.33 $628.06 million $0.43 9.16 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.01) -0.59

B2gold has higher revenue and earnings than Mexus Gold US. Mexus Gold US is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

B2gold has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.7% of B2gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares B2gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2gold 26.32% 15.30% 12.44% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26%

Summary

B2gold beats Mexus Gold US on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

